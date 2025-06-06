3,022 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ARE opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 694.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.