Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.57 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 51919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.87.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$933.88 million, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

