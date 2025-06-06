William D. Mccombe Purchases 35,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CFO William D. Mccombe purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $154,973.88. The trade was a 168.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cytek Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ CTKB opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.63.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.
