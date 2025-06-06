Kathleen Taylor-Simpson Sells 5,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

