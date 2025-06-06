Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP):

6/5/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $193.00 to $197.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Targa Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

5/20/2025 – Targa Resources was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Targa Resources was given a new $212.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $259.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $227.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $218.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $201.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $226.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.0%

Targa Resources stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $218.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,584,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,529,820,000 after buying an additional 423,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after buying an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,187,000 after buying an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 64.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

