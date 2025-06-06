Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 2241442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

In related news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 1,333,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,932,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,160,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,573,715.20. This represents a 9.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,213,506 shares of company stock worth $24,985,345 and have sold 1,137,228 shares worth $11,745,419. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

