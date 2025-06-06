Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.64 and last traded at $235.52, with a volume of 419151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 61,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 90,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

