BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 745570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.6%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $968.24 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $165,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,941.28. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $6,520,532.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,958.48. This trade represents a 88.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

