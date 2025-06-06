Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.70 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 81.90 ($1.11), with a volume of 2010257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.11).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.05.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 earnings per share for the current year.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

About Supermarket Income REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

