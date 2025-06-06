Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $132,990.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,594.50. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Roger Adsett sold 1,925 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $126,299.25.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Roger Adsett sold 7,482 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $507,354.42.

Insmed Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

