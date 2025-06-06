Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Expands By 18.1%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 461,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Shineco at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Shineco Trading Down 4.8%
SISI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Shineco Company Profile
Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Articles
