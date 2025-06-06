Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Expands By 18.1%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 461,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Shineco at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SISI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 245.08%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

