S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SANW. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Trading Up 1.1%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&W Seed stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of S&W Seed at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.52. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

