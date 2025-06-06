SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 521,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SurgePays Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.81 on Friday. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.43.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SurgePays will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

