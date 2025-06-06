William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $2,377,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,303,681.76. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.0%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $129.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,717,000 after purchasing an additional 162,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $370,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.