VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 24,520,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,377,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,463,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2,304,491.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 1,705,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group Trading Up 3.6%

VNET opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

