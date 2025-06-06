Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Short Interest Update

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $334,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,842.50. This represents a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,636 in the last ninety days. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,549 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $13,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $13,422,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 330,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprout Social by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 263,267 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

