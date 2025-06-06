Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells C$172,004.03 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Director Dani Reiss sold 10,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.76, for a total transaction of C$172,004.03.

Dani Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Dani Reiss sold 12,165 shares of Canada Goose stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$204,735.73.

Canada Goose Price Performance

TSE:GOOS opened at C$15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.54 and a 52 week high of C$19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.56.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

