MRA Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Progressive by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $279.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

