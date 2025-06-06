MRA Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertiv by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after purchasing an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vertiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
