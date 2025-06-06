Prosperity Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 271.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

