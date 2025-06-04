Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $26.60. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 73,168 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

