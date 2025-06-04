MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.79, but opened at $22.87. MP Materials shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 4,545,777 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. DA Davidson raised their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 161,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $4,342,054.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,352,689 shares in the company, valued at $386,661,441.66. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

