Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.94. Gold Fields shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 1,061,659 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

