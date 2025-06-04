Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.83. Stellantis shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 2,819,175 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.
Stellantis Price Performance
Stellantis Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
