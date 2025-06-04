AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $45.54. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 1,018,735 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AU shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,043,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

