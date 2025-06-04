Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.20. Metallus shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 111,423 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $581.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Metallus’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metallus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 68.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 784,804 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,382,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 13.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,308,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 152,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

See Also

