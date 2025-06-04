United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.15, but opened at $69.99. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 1,074,428 shares trading hands.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,399,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

