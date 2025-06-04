Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.7%

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

