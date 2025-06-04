CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after buying an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 82,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after buying an additional 1,196,170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

