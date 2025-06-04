Heritage Family Offices LLP Buys 14 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock valued at $35,250,629. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,740.52 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,285.27 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,894.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,949.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

