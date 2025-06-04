Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) EVP Sells $77,223.68 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) EVP L Lynn Smull sold 60,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $77,223.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,109,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,866.88. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Gevo by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 287,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GEVO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

