Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 395 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

