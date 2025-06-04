Romano Brothers AND Company Has $559,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in General Mills were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 23.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 19.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 320,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 103,955.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

