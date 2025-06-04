iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.