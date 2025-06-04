Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Accel Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 3.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,102,000 after acquiring an additional 446,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,099,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 714,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.