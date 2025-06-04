Accel Wealth Management Acquires 298 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

