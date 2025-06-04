Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Michael R. Mcdonnell Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $165,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,391.45. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MMSI stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 73.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 286,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 121,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

