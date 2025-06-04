Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1607 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

