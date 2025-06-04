Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

