Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.23.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:WCN opened at $193.38 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average is $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

