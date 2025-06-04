Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

