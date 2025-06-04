Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,401 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VRSN opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $288.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total transaction of $1,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,236,450. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,664. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

