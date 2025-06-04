Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 189,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,613,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

