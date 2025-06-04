Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $229.88 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.56 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.