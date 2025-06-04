Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,103 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $265.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $163.88 and a 1-year high of $269.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

