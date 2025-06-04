Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,876 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,225,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

LNT stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

