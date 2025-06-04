Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 306,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Up 1.9%

RVTY stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

