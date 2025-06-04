Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 491 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

