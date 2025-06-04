iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Boosted by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 3.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,662,000 after purchasing an additional 228,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,366,000 after acquiring an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,441,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.