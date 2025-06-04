Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for CRL Q2 Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 924.75, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

